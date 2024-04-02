Lok Sabha polls 2024: Sumalatha's 'neutral' stance may dim HDK's chances in Mandya

In what could prove to be a setback for the JD(S)-BJP alliance in Mandya, Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh is said to be considering taking a ‘neutral position’ in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Sumalatha is due to announce her decision in Mandya on April 3.
According to sources, the outgoing MP may choose not to take part in the poll campaigns of JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy, who is contesting from Mandya this time.
Backed by the BJP during the 2019 polls, Sumalatha defeated then chief minister Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil in Mandya in what was a high-voltage fight. The BJP, having allied with the JD(S), decided not to give Sumalatha the ticket, leaving the seat for the JD(S) to field its candidate.
Sumalatha, who met Kumaraswamy at her residence on Sunday, is said to have remained non-committal.
Support sought
“Kumaraswamy assured Sumalatha of discussing with PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on giving prominent positions to her. He even explained the circumstances that led JD(S) to join hands with the BJP. He requested her to support his candidature by campaigning for him. She did not respond positively to any of these,” sources said.
Apparently, Sumalatha had made up her mind by the time she met Kumaraswamy.
“She told Kumaraswamy that she’d announce her decision on April 3,” the sources added. Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who campaigned for Sumalatha during her 2019 elections, is likely to be present when she makes the announcement on April 3.
Anti-incumbency
It is said that anti-incumbency could force Sumalatha to stay neutral.
“Much has changed since the 2019 election. The sympathy she gained, the Ambareesh factor... all that has changed. There’s anti-incumbency against her in some parts of the constituency,” a senior leader from Mandya said.
On his meeting with Sumalatha, Kumaraswamy said, “She said she had a healthy discussion. That is self-explanatory.”
The BJP is confident that Sumalatha will not do anything counter-productive. Last week, BJP election incharge Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal told DH that Sumalatha would take the lead in the campaigning for the JD(S) candidate in Mandya.