Lok Sabha polls 2024: Union Minister V Muraleedharan, campaigning in Kerala, alleges vehicle chased by CPI(M) goons

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan who was in Kerala to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections alleged that his vehicle was followed by three men on a bike.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) the BJP man shared a video, alleging that the men following him were CPI(M) goons.
"I will not be intimidated by the goons of @CPIMKerala who threatened me during the campaign & even attempted to attack the campaign vehicle @CPIMKerala is worried by the massive response to @BJPIndia in Kerala and is resorting to such attempts to threaten @BJP4India candidates," Muraleedharan's post read.
Lok Sabha polls will be held in Kerala on April 26 and results are slated to be out for the entire nation on June 4.
More to follow...
(Published 11 April 2024, 04:49 IST)