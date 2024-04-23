Lok Sabha polls 2024: Who is Nilesh Kumbhani, the Congress candidate whose candidature got rejected in Surat?

The rejection of Nilesh Kumbhani's candidacy for the Surat Lok Sabha seat dealt a blow to the Congress party. His bid for the Surat seat hit a roadblock after his nomination was rejected from the seat following the district returning officer prima facie found discrepancies in the signature of the proposers.

The rejection of Suresh Padsala's nomination form, the Congress' substitute candidate from Surat, further weakened the grand old party in Gujarat, pushing them out of contest in the electoral fray.

This paved the way for the BJP candidate in the Surat Lok Sabha seat an easy walkover in the ongoing general elections, handing the saffron party its first victory without even a single vote cast.