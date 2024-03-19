Lok Sabha polls: Puducherry to hold election in single phase on April 19

Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory of Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 19.
The UT has a total of 30 constituencies and 9,73,161 electors.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress' V Vaithilingam secured victory against Narayanasamy Kesavan of the All India N.R Congress (AINRC) by a margin of 1,97,025 votes.
Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.
(Published 19 March 2024, 07:21 IST)