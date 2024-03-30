Lok Sabha polls: Rs 21.85 crore cash, alcohol worth over Rs 28 crore seized in Karnataka so far

Bengaluru: The Election Commission on Saturday said Rs 21.85 crore cash, alcohol worth over Rs 28 crore were seized and 1,030 FIRs registered since the model code of conduct came into effect for Lok Sabha elections.

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for its 28 constituencies.

According to a statement issued by the office of Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 21.85 crore cash, Rs 82.12 lakh freebies, 8.93 lakh litres of liquor worth over Rs 28 crore, 231.55 kg narcotic substances worth over Rs 1.60 crore, more than 15 kg gold worth over Rs 9 crore, 59.04 kg silver worth over Rs 27 lakh and 21.17 carat diamonds worth Rs 9 lakh among others.