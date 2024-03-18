Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, MP, MLA quit BRS, join Congress

Hyderabad: In a setback to Opposition BRS in Telangana, its Chevella MP, Ranjith Reddy and Khairathabad MLA Danam Nagender quit the party and joined the ruling Congress. It was reported in these columns that Ranjith Reddy has been skipping the BRS review meeting and he may quit the party soon.
Though BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had decided to renominate Ranjith from the same Chevella segment to fight the ensuing polls, the MP was not interested. On Sunday morning, minutes after sending his resignation letter to KCR, the Chevella MP, joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and party Telangana affairs in charge, Deepa Das Munshi.
It was like a homecoming for Nagender. He quit Congress in the past and joined the then-ruling BRS. Now, he has decided to rejoin Congress. It is learnt that Ranjith Reddy will be fielded from his home segment Chevella and Nagender may be fielded from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment.
(Published 17 March 2024, 20:17 IST)