On stage with Deve Gowda, PM Modi says Congress is 'Sultan of tukde-tukde gang'

Mysuru (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the Congress "the sultan of tukde tukde gang", as he accused the opposition party of having the dangerous intention to "divide, break and weaken" the country.

Attacking the ruling Congress in Karnataka, he said: "Because of loot, the government's coffers are empty, developmental and welfare schemes are being shut," adding, "Hundreds of crores of black money is being sent across the country from Karnataka to help the Congress fight election. This is the model of Congress' rule."

He was addressing a mega public meeting at Maharaja's College ground here aimed at drumming up support for BJP and JD(S) candidates from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan Lok Sabha constituencies.