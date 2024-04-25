Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi avenging BJP defeat in Assembly polls, says Surjewala

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ‘injustice’ meted out to Karnataka on drought relief funds, calling it a revenge on the state for rejecting BJP in the 2023 Assembly elections.
Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the Congress party’s internal meeting here at a private hotel, Surjewala said Modi hates people of Karnataka, hence he is not worried about the drought situation here. “Very shortly he (Modi) will get a return gift from the people of Karnataka,” he added.
“The state is reeling under severe drought and the Siddaramaiah government has declared most of the taluks as affected. Siddaramaiah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek central assistance as per the NDRF norms. As a result of Modi’s hatredness towards the state, the Centre has not released any funds to tackle the drought situation,” he alleged.
Speaking about Karnataka’s share in tax devolution, Surjewala said the state government has not begged Rs 18,172 crore for drought relief, it is tax money of Kannadigas, only demanded the funds as per NDRF norms.
“Apart from drought relief, Rs 58,000 crore dues recommended by the 15th Finance Commission and Rs 6,000 crore set aside in the Union budget for Bhadra project have not been released. Kalasa-Banduri and Mekedatu projects were not yet given clearance by the Centre,” Surjewala said.
(Published 25 April 2024, 03:08 IST)