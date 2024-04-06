PM doesn't know history, Syama Prasad Mookerjee himself was part of govt with Muslim League: Congress

Reacting to the prime minister's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The prime minister does not know his history as it was, in fact, none other than Mookerjee, the president of the Hindu Mahasabha then, who was himself part of the coalition government in Bengal with the Muslim League."

The Hindu Mahasabha was also in coalition with the Muslim League in Sindh and North-West Frontier Province.