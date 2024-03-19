‘Poor show will take away Congress’ moral right to run govt’: K N Rajanna

Tumakuru: Minister K N Rajanna has said that Congress won’t have the ‘moral right’ to run government in the state if it does not win at least 20 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking at a meeting of the Congress workers in Tumakuru on Monday, Rajanna said that the party has fielded S P Muddahanumegowda from Tumakuru because of winnability factor.
“We are sad that Muddahanumegowda had been to all political parties. But, he has been fielded for the reason that we have to win the election,” Rajanna said.
Referring to BJP candidate V Somanna, the minister said people of Tumakuru have never voted for an “outsider.” He cited the example of R Manjunath, Kodandaramaiah and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda, who all tasted defeat in Tumakuru.
(Published 18 March 2024, 22:10 IST)