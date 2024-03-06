JOIN US
india

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Amethi: UP Congress leader

Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.
Last Updated 06 March 2024, 06:50 IST

Amethi: An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi – a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.

Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.

In 2019 general election, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

(Published 06 March 2024, 06:50 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndia PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

