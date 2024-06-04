Home
Rashtrapati Bhavan to be closed for visitors till June 9 for swearing-in ceremony preparation

Lok Sabha poll results and trends showed that the BJP was set to become the single-largest party but would fall short of the magic figure of 272.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 16:49 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 16:49 IST

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed to the general public from Wednesday to Sunday due to the preparations for the forthcoming swearing-in ceremony of the council of ministers, an official statement said on Tuesday.

"Visit of Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit -1) will remain closed for the general public from June 5 to 9, 2024, due to preparation for the forthcoming event of swearing-in-ceremony of the council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan," said the statement issued by the president's office.

Circuit-1 takes visitors on a tour of the main building, forecourt, reception, Navachara, banquet hall, upper ‘loggia’, Lutyens’ grand stairs, guest wing, Ashok hall, north drawing room, long drawing room, library, Durbar hall and Lord Buddha statue.

Published 04 June 2024, 16:49 IST
