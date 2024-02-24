Rajya Sabha polls: Karnataka Congress seeks Janardhana Reddy's support

The Congress has approached Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy, a former BJP minister, seeking his vote for the party’s candidates in the February 27 Rajya Sabha election.
Reddy is an MLA from his Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha.
“We have 139 MLAs, including Janardhana Reddy. I’ve requested him,” Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said.
According to sources, the Congress has already sought the support of Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha’s Darshan Puttannaiah (Melkote), Independents Latha Mallikarjun (Harapanahalli) and K H Puttaswamy Gowda (Gauribidanur). If Reddy agrees to support Congress, then the party will have 139 in its kitty.
A candidate will need 45 votes to win. For four Rajya Sabha seats going to polls, there are five candidates in the fray. Based on their strength in the Legislative Assembly, Congress can win three and BJP one.
The Congress has fielded Ajay Maken, Syed Nasir Hussain and G C Chandrashekhar. The BJP’s candidate is Narayansa Bhandage. The fifth candidate is JD(S) leader D Kupendra Reddy, who is representing the NDA.
Shivakumar said he is aware of MLAs being contacted. “The MLAs are telling us. They are also being approached through their relatives and friends. We are vigilant. There’s nothing to worry about. We know what’s in their (Opposition) basket and they know what’s in ours,” Shivakumar said.
On Monday, a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been convened at Hilton Hotel at Manyata Tech Park where all MLAs are required to come and stay over. “We will make all MLAs undergo a mock voting session,” Shivakumar said. For the election on Tuesday, Congress MLAs will be ferried in buses from the hotel to Vidhana Soudha.
Shivakumar also claimed that his party is in touch with Opposition lawmakers. “We are in touch with others, but I don’t want to disclose all those things,” he said.
On Reddy’s chances of winning, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy said, “We do things with the wish that they come true. Let’s see about this on February 27.”
