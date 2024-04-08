JOIN US
elections

Watch: Scuffle breaks out between BJP and TMC workers in West Bengal

The incident unfolded in front of BJP's Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat candidate Dilip Ghosh.
Last Updated 08 April 2024, 04:34 IST

A scuffle broke out on Monday between BJP and TMC workers in Durgapur, West Bengal.

The incident unfolded in front of BJP's Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat candidate Dilip Ghosh.

Voting in West Bengal is set to take place in all seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

The unrest comes amid a TMC-BJP standoff after an NIA team was allegedly attacked by a mob in Bengal. A TMC delegation is today meeting EC members looking to raise issues such as the saffron party's 'use' of central agencies.

More to follow....

(Published 08 April 2024, 04:34 IST)
India News BJP West Bengal TMC Lok Sabha Elections 2024

