Signing in: Modi-led new govt gets into work gear as ministers assume charge

A day after the much anticipated portfolios were announced and two days after Modi and 71 ministers were sworn in at a grand ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, there were flowers and felicitations aplenty in the corridors of power. Some said it with prayers and a few slogans were heard too. NDA 3.0 ‘took office’ a week after election results threw up a majority for the alliance with 293 seats, above the halfway mark of 272, with the BJP getting 240.