Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 | SKM MLA Sanjeet Kharel nominated as Pro-tem Speaker of state assembly

Gangtok: Two-time SKM legislator Sanjeet Kharel will be the Pro-tem Speaker of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision to nominate the 47-year-old MLA as the Pro-tem Speaker of the assembly was taken during the first cabinet meeting of the second Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government in the Himalayan state on Monday evening, they said.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya is likely to administer the oath of office and secrecy to the legislator later in the day, the officials said.

The first session of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly will be held on Wednesday and the Pro-tem Speaker will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected members.