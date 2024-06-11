Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 | SKM MLA Sanjeet Kharel nominated as Pro-tem Speaker of state assembly

Gangtok: Two-time SKM legislator Sanjeet Kharel will be the Pro-tem Speaker of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly, officials said on Tuesday.
The decision to nominate the 47-year-old MLA as the Pro-tem Speaker of the assembly was taken during the first cabinet meeting of the second Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government in the Himalayan state on Monday evening, they said.
The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.
Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya is likely to administer the oath of office and secrecy to the legislator later in the day, the officials said.
The first session of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly will be held on Wednesday and the Pro-tem Speaker will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected members.
Election of the speaker will also be held during the session, the officials said.
Tamang on Monday took oath as the chief minister of the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term.
The 56-year-old politician was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the governor at a function held in Paljor Stadium here.
Eleven other ministers also took oath along with him.
The SKM won 31 of the 32 assembly seats in the assembly polls, which took place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.
Published 11 June 2024, 06:43 IST