Wave of change will begin from coastal Karnataka: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed confidence that the wave of political change would originate from Coastal Karnataka.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with representatives from various communities, including Gatti, Kulal, Vishwakarma, Mogaveera, Devadiga, Christian, Brahmin, Balyaya, GSB, SC, ST, Jogi, Rama Kshatriya, Ganiga, Savitha, and Madivala, organised by the District Congress on Sunday, he stated that "The government will work towards the welfare of all the communities. There is a wave of change in the coast. People have increased our confidence. Steps will be taken to ensure justice to all."

Minister Rao stressed the importance of exercising the right to vote and underscored the need for awareness among the populace.

Congress candidate Padmaraj R expressed gratitude for the party's decision to offer a ticket to a representative of the backward classes for the Lok Sabha election. "I will diligently represent the aspirations of the people without letting them down. The Congress stands for social justice, and I will be a strong advocate for the interests of the backward classes if elected," he affirmed.

"The Congress, which believes in social justice, will hold similar meetings along with officials once in three months," he said and added that he will work towards building a strong Mangaluru.