Ahead of J&K assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge arrive in Srinagar for two-day visit

Srinagar: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday for a crucial two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
The visit comes as the Union Territory (UT) gears up for its much-anticipated Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in three phases starting from September 18 and concluding on October 1.
Upon their arrival, the two leaders headed straight to the Lalit Grand Palace and later moved to the Nehru Guest House. There were no official meetings scheduled for the two leaders for Wednesday, reports said.
According to a statement from the party, Gandhi and Kharge will hold a workers meeting here at 10 am on Thursday followed by a presser. At 2:15 pm, the two leaders will hold a workers meeting in Jammu.
The visit is part of a broader strategy to assess the Congress party's preparedness ahead of the elections, with the leaders expected to engage in intensive discussions with party functionaries both in Srinagar and Jammu.
Reports said that Gandhi and Kharge will hold meetings with senior Congress leaders from the region to evaluate the ground situation and strategise for the upcoming polls. These discussions are anticipated to cover a wide range of issues, including the selection of candidates, campaigning strategies, and potential alliances with regional political parties.
In a move that could further bolster the Congress's position, sources revealed that several political leaders and activists are expected to join the party in the next 24 hours. The new members are likely to be welcomed by Gandhi and Kharge, further strengthening the party's ranks as it prepares for the electoral battle.
The visit is seen as a critical step for the Congress as it seeks to regain its foothold in J&K. With the possibility of pre-poll alliances on the table, the coming days are expected to be pivotal in shaping the Congress's electoral strategy in the region.
