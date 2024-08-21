Ahead of J&K assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge arrive in Srinagar for two-day visit

Srinagar: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday for a crucial two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The visit comes as the Union Territory (UT) gears up for its much-anticipated Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in three phases starting from September 18 and concluding on October 1.

Upon their arrival, the two leaders headed straight to the Lalit Grand Palace and later moved to the Nehru Guest House. There were no official meetings scheduled for the two leaders for Wednesday, reports said.