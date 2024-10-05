Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Incoming govt will be 'toothless tiger', CM a 'rubber stamp': Iltija Mufti
Iltija's remark on the chief secretary came after National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Friday claimed that he has received information from the secretariat about the L-G administration's move.
With LG ‘nominating’ 5 MLAs & Chief Secretary changing transaction of business rules its clear that the incoming government will be a toothless tiger. How much more will GOI possibly strip J&K of any semblance of authority & autonomy? Rubberstamp CM = Glorified mayor of a…
The BJP has clearly accepted defeat in J&K. Why else would the Chief secretary be assigned the duty to change transaction of business rules of the government to curtail the powers of the Chief minister / elected government and assign the same to the LG? This information has come…