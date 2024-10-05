Home
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Incoming govt will be 'toothless tiger', CM a 'rubber stamp': Iltija Mufti

Iltija's remark on the chief secretary came after National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Friday claimed that he has received information from the secretariat about the L-G administration's move.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 10:28 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 05 October 2024, 10:28 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

