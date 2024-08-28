Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Mehbooba Mufti opts out of CM race

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti announced on Wednesday that she would not seek the chief ministerial position in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, citing the role's lack of power in the current Union Territory (UT) structure.

Mehbooba, who was the last chief minister of the erstwhile state, expressed doubts about her ability to advance her party's agenda under the existing framework.

Reflecting on her past tenure, she highlighted the limitations she would face now, stating, “I once led a government with the BJP, where we managed to revoke FIRs against 12,000 individuals in 2016. Can we achieve that today? As Chief Minister, even under Modi's government, I reached out to separatists for talks. But if you can't even retract an FIR as CM, what use is the position?”