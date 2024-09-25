Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | GST, demonetisation used as weapons to clear roads for business tycoons, says Rahul Gandhi

He said the airports, ports, roads, defence weapons and even the apple produced in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are controlled by Adani.

"Earlier, the Kashmiri apple was going through Jammu in the rest of the country. Now it is in the hands of Adani who also handles apples from Himachal Pradesh. Same is the position in every industry.

"We have Adani tax on airports and Ambani's mobile tax. If you want to move on the road, the tax goes to Adani, cereal produce is handled by Adani, the tax on weapons and bullets used by the Army goes to Adani. How long this will go on?" he said.

He alleged that if an airport is being run by someone else, the government is using the CBI and ED to force him to hand it the facility to Adani.

He accused the BJP-led government of waiving loans worth over Rs 16 lakh crore to 25 business tycoons like Adani and Ambani but no such concession was granted to Jammu traders or farmers, the youth who have taken education loan and the patients who have spent hefty sums on their treatment.

'If you are taking a bank loan and fail to return the money, you are thrown in jail,' he said.

The former Congress president said they have made the "complicated GST is only meant for extortion".

"If you do anything wrong, the central agencies like ED, CBI, GST and Income Tax people will come and they will take money and leave. This is the system going on in the country under the BJP rule," he said.

He said both Adani and Ambani had a place in the country but "you (people of J&K) too deserve a place. It is not that you give everything to them and people can only watch”.

Referring to his interaction with a group of professionals on reaching Jammu earlier in the day, he said a girl told him that her dream to start a small aromatic business was dashed because the government failed to provide her the promised support.

Gandhi said the distressed girl does not want to run her business anymore.