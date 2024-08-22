J&K assembly election 2024 | In a market of hate, we wish to open a shop of love: Rahul Gandhi vows to restore statehood

The LoP expressed disappointment that statehood had not been restored before the announcement of the Assembly polls but noted, “The announcement of polls is a positive step forward.”

He further voiced hopes for the return of democracy to the region, remarking on the unprecedented nature of Jammu and Kashmir's status change. “This is the first time since independence that a state has been downgraded to a Union Territory,” he said.

Gandhi highlighted the party’s commitment, reflected in their election manifesto, to prioritizing the restoration of democratic rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. “My message to the people of J&K is clear: we stand ready to assist in any way we can,” he declared.

Gandhi concluded by saying: “Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabat ki dukaan kholna chahtay hain, Izat say, bhaicharay say. (In a market of hate, we wish to open a shop of love, with dignity and brotherhood).”