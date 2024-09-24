J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Five key constituencies to watch out for

Jammu and Kashmir voted in the first phase of its assembly elections on September 18, 2024, with subsequent phases scheduled for September 25 and October 1, 2024.
When results of Jammu and Kashmir polls will be announced on October 8, five key constituencies of the state are expected to hog the limelight for several reasons, including the high-profile nature of candidates contesting from the segments.
This constituency is witnessing one of the most high-profile battles in Jammu and Kashmir. Three political heavyweights — NC Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, PDP’s Bashir Ahmed Mir, and former Ganderbal MLA Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar — are in the fray.
The Abdullah family has historically dominated Ganderbal, with three generations — Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, and Omar Abdullah — having represented the seat. However, the entry of jailed cleric Sarjan Wagay (Sarjan Barkati) and Sheikh Ashiq, representing Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party, has turned this into a tough multi-cornered contest.
The constituency consists of approximately 1.30 lakh voters.
The Budgam assembly seat has attracted nationwide attention after Omar Abdullah filed his nomination here as a second seat.
Abdullah will be contesting from this seat for the first time which is considered a NC bastion. However, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded Agha Syed Muntazir, the son of prominent Shia leader and former Hurriyat figure Agha Syed Hassan, to challenge NC's dominance.
Srinagar MP Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a key figure in Budgam politics, has backed Abdullah. But with Muntazir commanding local support, this contest is far from certain.
The daughter of PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti, is making her electoral debut from this seat, making it an interesting constituency to watch out for.
She is up against National Conference veteran Bashir Veeri, who has run for the seat multiple times without success.
While the newcomer is banking on her family legacy, Veeri, a seasoned campaigner, is looking to finally claim victory.
Once a Congress stronghold, Doda shifted towards the BJP when Shakti Raj Parihar won the 2014 elections. Abdul Majid Wani, a former Congress MLA, had held the seat in 2002 and 2008 but lost in 2014.
This year, the seat is witnessing a five-way contest. The Congress has fielded Sheikh Riyaz, while the NC is backing Khalid Najib Suharwady.
Kashmir’s lone communist party leader, M Y Tarigami, is facing a stiff challenge in Kulgam. Backed by the NC and Congress, the 77-year-old has won four consecutive elections since 1996. His opponents this time include JeI-backed candidate Sayar Ahmad Reshi and People's Conference’s Nazir Ahmad Laway.
The 77-year-old who has won four Assembly elections in a row since 1996, is backed by the NC and Congress, and held several public meetings in the region to continue his hold over the seat.
In the 2014 elections, Laway, who was contesting on a PDP ticket at that time, had lost to Tarigami with only 334 votes. Laway later joined PC which is led by Sajad Lone.
Kulgam has 1,17,322 voters, including 58,477 male and 58,845 female voters, who can exercise the right to vote in 134 polling stations.
Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.