Will fight assembly elections in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Doda district, Abdullah said, "He (his son Omar Abdullah) does not want to fight the elections under the present setup. He has made up his mind that he will not fight the elections till the restoration of statehood (of Jammu and Kashmir). However, I am going to fight the elections as I am not dead." Asked about the constituency he would fight from, he quipped, "Why should I tell you in advance? A general does not reveal his strategy and I am also a general and prepared to fight." Abdullah asserted that the NC would form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir on its own and did not need support from anyone except Allah.