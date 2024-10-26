Home
Jharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP complaint against Congress minister for 'derogatory' remarks against Sita Soren

Soren, who is contesting from Jamtara assembly constituency against Ansari, is a prominent figure in the tribal community.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 19:01 IST

Comments
Published 25 October 2024, 19:01 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

