Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | The youngest and oldest chief ministers to hold office in the state

Youngest CM - Arjun Munda
Former Jharkhand CM Arjun Munda.
BJP leader Arjun Munda took office on March 18, 2003, holding the record for the youngest CM in Jharkhand's history at the age of 34.
He went on to have 3 terms from 2003 to 2005, 2005-2006 and 2010-2013.
Later, he became a central minster in the Modi government from 2019 to 2024.
Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren.
Foremer JMM and current BJP leader Champai Soren, who is the brother of the current chief minister Hemant Soren, assumed office in 2024 after his brother was arrested.
At age 67, he became the oldest CM of Jharkhand. He was soon replaced by his brother, who is out on bail.
With elections close-by, he left JMM and joined hands with the BJP.
Published 19 November 2024, 06:53 IST