Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | What is a hung assembly? How is a government formed in case of a hung assembly?

In the event that no political party or alliance receives absolute majority, a hung parliament is declared. In this case, no party can form a government without support from other political parties. In such a scenario, the Governor invites the leader of the single largest party to form the government and usually a 10-day window is given to show absolute majority. If no absolute majority can be shown in the prescribed timeframe, then the Governor dissolves the house and calls for re-election.
If parties and alliances don't manage an absolute majority, then it can seek external support from a political party to form a government. Usually, the party offering external support is not a part of the government and its politicians don't have ministerial positions. Governments formed using external support tend to be fragile and vulnerable as there is no commitment from the party that's offering external support.
A minority government is one where the government doesn’t have an absolute majority and so, can’t pass laws without the votes of parties not participating in the government. There have been cases in the past wherein the minority government survived a vote of no-confidence because the MPs abstained from voting for the government and hence, saved the government from defeat. Minority governments don't usually complete their full terms in office.
Filing of nomination papers for 43 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand going to polls on November 13 in phase one will begin on Friday and will continue till October 25.
On Monday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats, although the seat-sharing formula among the allies – Congress and RJD - is yet to be finalised.
