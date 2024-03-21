Shobha apologises for her remarks on Tamilians, hits out at TN CM

Bengaluru: After a video clip of Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje allegedly linking Tamils with the Rameshwarm Cafe blast case went viral, the union minister on Tuesday apologised for her statement.
In her post on X, Karandalje said: To my Tamil brothers and sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologise.”
While retracting her statement, she said that her remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest and linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. “To anyone from Tamil Nadu affected, from the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments,” she said.
Hitting out at Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Karandlaje, in her another post on X, wrote, “Mr Stalin, what has become of TN under your rule? Your appeasement politics has emboldened radical elements to attack Hindus and BJP workers day and night.”
She alleged frequent bomb blasts bearing the hallmarks of terror outfits like ISIS explode while you (Stalin) turn a blind eye.
Underlining that Tamil makkal has a long history of harmonious relations with Karnataka, the minister said, “They have been an integral part of Karnataka’s social fabric, contributing immensely to the state. We have close cultural bonds and shared history.”
(Published 20 March 2024, 23:09 IST)