Dramatic scenes at MLA Anvar's press meet in Kerala's Chelakkara; EC terms it poll violation

<p>Thrissur: Dramatic scenes were witnessed at bypoll-bound Chelakkara Assembly constituency here on Tuesday when <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> officials gave a notice to independent MLA P V Anvar amidst his press conference to stop the same as it was in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), a direction he refused to comply with.</p>.<p>Anvar, with whom the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> severed ties following his allegations against Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan </a>and senior police officers in the state, began his press conference claiming intimidation by the police to stop the event.</p>.Suspended Kerala IAS officers face serious charges.<p>Questioning "why Vijayan was scared," the MLA from Nilambur assembly constituency in Malappuram district contended that "intimidatory tactics" would not stop him.</p>.<p>Several minutes into his press conference, an election official arrived there with police and handed over a notice to Anvar, who founded the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) recently, asking him to stop the same.</p>.<p>Anvar, in turn, questioned the basis for the notice and asked the official to show the provision of the law that prohibits holding a press conference.</p>.<p>The official told the MLA that according to the MCC, telecasting of election-related matters is not permitted in the last 48 hours before voting, which will take place on November 13, and therefore, his press conference was in violation of the same.</p>.<p>As Anvar disagreed with the official and kept asking him to read out the provisions of law that prohibit the press conference, the official left the venue.</p>.Waqf land: Church calls for govt action amid escalating protests in Kerala.<p>As the official walked away, Anvar said that the Election Commission was silent on the alleged violation of poll norms by candidates of all three major fronts -- LDF, UDF and NDA -- as they spent much more than the limit of Rs 40 lakh per candidate.</p>.<p>He said that he has given a complaint regarding the same to the Commission.</p>.<p>The election official, meanwhile, told reporters outside the venue that a notice has been given to Anvar and his refusal to comply with the same has been communicated to the Commission.</p>.<p>"There will be further action soon. It will take time to issue an order. Please wait," the official said and left the venue with the police.</p>.<p>However, appearing unconcerned with what happened, Anvar continued with his press conference on various issues, including human-animal conflict in various parts of the state.</p>.<p>Anvar's social collective, Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), has fielded former Congress leader N K Sudhir as its candidate in the Chelakkara bypoll.</p>.<p>The bypoll campaigning for the Chelakkara assembly seat concluded on Monday evening with both the LDF and UDF expressing confidence about their victory.</p>.<p>The bye-election became necessary after K Radhakrishnan was elected to the Lok Sabha this year. </p>