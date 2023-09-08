Initial trends in favour of Oommen Chandy's son in Kerala by-poll

The Congress camps were quite certain of Oommen's victory and were only concerned whether he would get a record margin as expected. The CPM already raised allegations of Congress-BJP vote trade during the September 5 polling.

Even as the exit poll results were in favour of Chandy Oommen, CPM candidate Jaick C Thomas expressed confidence of a positive outcome even on Friday. BJP camps maintained that party candidate Lijinlal could put up a good fight.

Oommen Chandy had been Puthuppally's MLA for 53 years in a row by winning 12 elections from 1970. He died of cancer in July, following which the by-poll was announced.

Chandy Oommen, who has been active in the Youth Congress and was Bharat Jodo Yatri, was the undisputed candidate of the Congress. While sympathy wave was the key factor in his favour, the series of allegations against the CPM government also came as an added advantage.

CPM had been alleging lack of development of the constituency during Oommen Chandy's 53 year long tenure as the key campaign issue. Six of the eight panchayats in the constituency are also under left rule. The campaign also witnessed a series of personal allegations and counter allegations even over Oommen Chandy's treatment.