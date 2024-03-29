Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress likely to release manifesto on April 5

The Congress' manifesto will lay emphasis on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress will launch its 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign on April 3 under which party leaders will reach out to more than eight crore households across the country.

The campaign will focus more on social media and television and less on print and outdoor campaigning, the sources said.

The party has already launched its new slogan #HaathBadlegaHalaat -- referring to the Congress' poll symbol of hand -- on social media platforms, they added.

The sources said that the party had to postpone the launch of its poll campaigns due to Income Tax notices for penalties to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore for alleged discrepancies in tax returns.

The Congress has accused the ruling BJP of indulging in "tax terrorism" and crippling it financially ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and alleged that this poses a threat to democracy and would lead to the "murder of democracy".

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders are likely to participate in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc joint rally in Delhi on March 31 to highlight the issue of the "threat to democracy" posed after tax notices to it and after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said this is the second major I.N.D.I.A. group rally after Mumbai where the alleged "threat to democracy" will be highlighted.

"This will be a political rally of INDIA bloc parties meant to highlight the authoritarianism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Ramesh said.