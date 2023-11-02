A test for Scindia's maiden saffron venture in Gwalior

For Scindia, this is his first election as a BJP member. A number of his loyalists in this region have been given tickets. So his influence and ability to mobilize support for the saffron party is going to be put to test. The mood is upbeat, as was expressed by a senior BJP leader and former state vice-president, Ved Prakash Sharma, who said, “Scindia will only strengthen the party's prospects. All tickets to candidates were given on the basis of survey report and report card. The final decision was taken by the central election committee in Delhi.”