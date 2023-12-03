JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmadhya pradesh

LIVE
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results Constituency-wise Updates: Jhabua seat to see the highest number of counting rounds

The Election Commission will soon start to declare the results of the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections. Most exit polls have given the BJP an edge in the state. Will Congress be able to prove them wrong? Follow constituency-wise result updates only with DH!
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 23:30 IST

Follow Us

23:2702 Dec 2023

Three-tier security arrangement will be in place and only people holding valid passes will be allowed to enter the counting centres: Madhya Pradesh CEO

22:3902 Dec 2023

At 26, Jhabua seat will see the highest number of counting rounds, while the lowest number of 12 rounds will be held in Sevda constituency in Datia district

22:3902 Dec 2023

A total of 692 tables have been placed for the counting of postal ballots in all districts, while 4,369 tables have been set up to place the EVMs: Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh Anupam Rajan 

Check out the Assembly Election results of Sanwer, Nagada - Khacharod, Mahidpur, and seven other constituencies right here:

Sailana

Jaora

Alote

Mandsour

Malhargarh

Suwasra

Garoth

Manasa

Neemuch

Jawad

17:2402 Dec 2023

Check out the Assembly Election results of Sanwer, Nagada - Khacharod, Mahidpur, and seven other constituencies right here:

Sanwer

Nagada - Khacharod

Mahidpur

Tarana

Ghatiya

Ujjain North

Ujjain South

Badnagar

Ratlam Rural

Ratlam City

Check out the Assembly Election results of Dhar, Badnawar, Depalpur, and seven other constituencies right here:

Dhar

Badnawar

Depalpur

Indore-1

Indore-2

Indore-3

Indore-4

Indore-5

Dr.Ambedkar Nagar -Mhow

Rau

Check out the Assembly Election results of Alirajpur, Jobat, Jhabua, and seven other constituencies right here:

Alirajpur

Jobat

Jhabua

Thandla

Petlawad

Sardarpur

Gandhwani

Kukshi

Manawar

Dharampuri

17:2402 Dec 2023

Check out the Assembly Election results of Bhikangaon, Badwaha, Maheshwar, and seven other constituencies right here:

Bhikangaon

Badwaha

Maheshwar

Kasrawad

Khargone

Bhagwanpura

Sendhwa (S.T.)

Rajpur (S.T.)

Pansemal (S.T.)

Barwani (S.T.)

Check out the Assembly Election results of Dewas, Hatpipliya, Khategaon, and seven other constituencies right here:

Dewas

Hatpipliya

Khategaon

Bagli

Mandhata

Harsud

Khandwa

Pandhana

Nepanagar

Burhanpur

Check out the Assembly Election results of Biaora, Rajgarh, Khilchipur, and seven other constituencies right here:

Biaora

Rajgarh

Khilchipur

Sarangpur

Susner

Agar

Shajapur

Shujalpur

Kalapipal

Sonkatch

(Published 02 December 2023, 22:39 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshElection CommissionAssembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on