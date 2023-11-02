Madhya Pradesh polls: Stones hurled at Congress candidate's convoy; truck driver held

Satna: The convoy of Congress's sitting MLA Nilanshu Chaturvedi, who is contesting the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections from his current Chitrakoot seat again, was attacked with stones in the wee hours of Thursday in Satna district, in which nobody was injured, police said.

The incident occurred in Majhgawan police station limits post-midnight when the legislator was returning after election campaigning, they said.

While the car in which Chaturvedi was sitting did not come under attack, some other vehicles in the convoy were hit by stones, the police said, adding that they arrested one person in this connection.

In the complaint lodged by the supporters of Chaturvedi, somebody hurled stones at the MLA's convoy at Michkurin village between 12 am and 12.30 am, in which the window panes of some vehicles were broken, inspector Aditya Narayan Dhurve of Majhgawan police station said.