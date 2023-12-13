A look at Madhya Pradesh CM-elect Mohan Yadav's net worth and controversies

The BJP's move to name former Madhya Pradesh minister and Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the Chief Minister of the central state came as a surprise to many, given how there were many politically stronger heavyweights. But Yadav, who has been associated with the BJP and its ideological parent body RSS for a long time, ultimately emerged as the CM face, signalling the saffron party's trend of picking younger faces in order to bring in change in the party's leadership at state levels.
Yadav hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community which accounts for more than 48 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's population. After being named as chief minister-designate on Monday, he met Governor Mangubhai Patel and staked a claim to form the next government. Yadav was elected as MLA from Ujjain South seat for the first time in 2013. He retained the assembly seat in 2018 and again in 2023.
Let's take a look at the MP CM-designate's net worth.
Net worth:
Yadav's net worth stands at Rs 42 crore 4 lakh 81 thousand (Rs 42,04,81,000). His liabilities total Rs 8 crore 54 lakh 50 thousand (Rs 8,54,50,000).
Yadav has no disputed liabilities.
He has movable assets worth Rs 9,92,81,763 and Rs 32,12,00,000 worth of immovable assets.
According to the last ITR filed, his annual income is Rs 31,27,319, including his wife's. While Yadav's total income is Rs 24,20,116, his wife's is Rs 7,07,203.
Controversies:
Yadav, a relatively low-key leader in the echelons of the saffron party, is not new to controversies. In 2022, he courted a row after he compared Goddess Sita with that of a divorcee when he said, "Sita mata had so much respect for her husband that she forgot the hardships and prayed for Lord Rama's life. In today's era, this life is like life after divorce".
He also reportedly described Sita's return to Earth as "suicide" in today's time.
Yadav reportedly had to face a one-day ban on election campaigning when he used inappropriate language ahead of a by-election in 2020.
Before the recently concluded Assembly polls in states, Yadav was also heard telling the Opposition Congress, "You Congressmen and your supporters will not be found anywhere. What is your aukat [status]? You will be buried here only.”
Yadav's 'X' profile lists him as the president of the Madhya Pradesh Wrestling Association and the vice-president of the Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association.
A wrestler himself, he is reportedly called 'Mohan Pehalwan' by his supporters. An undated video of the newly elected CM has been doing rounds of social media where he is seen swinging two swords with both hands as part of a demonstration at some event.
(Inputs from PTI, data from ADR report)