A look at Madhya Pradesh CM-elect Mohan Yadav's net worth and controversies

Yadav hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community which accounts for more than 48 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's population. After being named as chief minister-designate on Monday, he met Governor Mangubhai Patel and staked a claim to form the next government. Yadav was elected as MLA from Ujjain South seat for the first time in 2013. He retained the assembly seat in 2018 and again in 2023.

Let's take a look at the MP CM-designate's net worth.

Net worth:

Yadav's net worth stands at Rs 42 crore 4 lakh 81 thousand (Rs 42,04,81,000). His liabilities total Rs 8 crore 54 lakh 50 thousand (Rs 8,54,50,000).

Yadav has no disputed liabilities.

He has movable assets worth Rs 9,92,81,763 and Rs 32,12,00,000 worth of immovable assets.

According to the last ITR filed, his annual income is Rs 31,27,319, including his wife's. While Yadav's total income is Rs 24,20,116, his wife's is Rs 7,07,203.