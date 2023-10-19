MP Assembly polls: Trans community disappointed at exclusion from mainstream political debate

Talking to PTI on Thursday, Ghavri said, 'The government has recognised the third gender category apart from male and female, but no party or candidate is talking about the issues of our community in the assembly elections, especially about our education, health and the right to live life with dignity.' The Madhya Pradesh government has not done anything for transgenders in the state as compared to what the governments in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and other states have done, she said.