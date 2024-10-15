Home
Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra polls on Nov 20, two-phase voting in Jharkhand from Nov 13; results on Nov 23

The counting of votes will be held on November 23 for both the states.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 10:48 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 10:48 IST
