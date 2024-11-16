Home
Fact Check | Yogi Adityanath look-alike atop bulldozer, video goes viral in UP CM Yogi’s name during Maharashtra election campaign

Vishvas News’s investigation revealed that the person seen in the bulldozer is not Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but his lookalike. The video from Maharashtra is being made viral with a false claim.
Vishvas News
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 10:12 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 10:12 IST
MaharashtraYogi AdityanathFact checkMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

