Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Why did cloud seeding not bring any rain in Delhi? What experts say

Manindra Agarwal, director of IIT Kanpur, says the possibility of triggering rain with such low atmospheric moisture was not very high
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 08:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 08:00 IST
India NewsrainsDelhiPollutioniit kanpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us