Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress asks EC to remove DGP Rashmi Shukla

<p>Mumbai: The Congress on Thursday has accused Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla of contacting various commissioners and superintendents of police within the state instructing them to file false cases against opposition leaders and requested the Election Commission for the removal of her from the post.</p><p>The Congress, which leads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) coalition, also threatened to seek legal recourse.</p><p>"She has reportedly contacted various CPs and SPs within the state, instructing them to file false cases against opposition leaders. The Commission appears to be overlooking these actions and her dereliction of duties," state Congress president Nana Patole wrote to Election Commission of India marking a copy to Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer.</p><p>In the letter, Patole, a former Speaker, pointed out that Congress had written letters to the ECI on 24 September 2024 and 4 October 2024 on this issue. Besides, it had also reiterated this request during a briefing on 27 September, 2024, in Mumbai. </p><p>"The removal of the DGP of Jharkhand was implemented immediately after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect, whereas DGP Maharashtra was exempted. Over the past 20 days, incidents of political violence against opposition parties in the state have escalated significantly, with the law and order situation deteriorating," Patole pointed out. </p><p>According to him, she has demonstrated a clear bias against the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP(SP), as evidenced by her prior record of illegal phone tapping of opposition leaders while serving as Commissioner of Police in Pune and Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID).</p><p>"We demand her immediate termination of her service is requested due to her illegal extension and a new DGP for Maharashtra should be appointed to ensure free and fair elections in the state. Otherwise, we will be compelled to pursue further measures, including court action," said Patole.</p>