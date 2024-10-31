Home
maharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress asks EC to remove DGP Rashmi Shukla

The Congress, which leads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) coalition, also threatened to seek legal recourse.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 14:40 IST

Comments
Published 31 October 2024, 14:40 IST
India News Indian Politics Maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

