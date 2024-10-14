Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Consensus among Mahayuti allies on 225 to 230 seats: Praful Patel

Patel said, 'We have reached a consensus on 225 to 230-235 seats.'
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 12:44 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 12:44 IST
