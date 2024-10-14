Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Consensus among Mahayuti allies on 225 to 230 seats: Praful Patel

<p>Mumbai: Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Monday said the ruling Mahayuti alliance partners have reached a consensus on around 230 of the 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly.</p>.<p>“We have reached a consensus on 225 to 230-235 seats. Once the other seats are finalised, we will let you (media) know in the next two to four days,” Patel told reporters.</p>.<p>Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday sought to clarify the reports of a rift between the Mahayuti alliance – which comprises his NCP, the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena – and speculation over his leaving the state Cabinet meeting early, saying “all is well.” </p>.No decision on seat sharing, continue to work hard for assembly polls: Praful Patel to NCP workers.<p>Ajit Pawar's early departure sparked speculation about a potential rift within the Mahayuti alliance, just as Maharashtra prepares for the upcoming assembly elections, likely to be announced in a day.</p>.<p>The term of the current assembly ends on November 26.</p>.<p>“Talks on 90 per cent seats have been completed. The remaining 10 per cent will be completed in the next few days,” state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday.</p>