Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | EC's SST seizes gold worth Rs 1.43 crore in Mumbai

<p>Mumbai: The static surveillance team (SST) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> seized 1.95 kg of gold worth Rs 1.43 crore in the western suburb of Dahisar here, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>During a routine inspection on Sunday night, the SST team found two persons carrying a bag and walking in the area suspiciously, an official said.</p>.<p>The duo were intercepted, and gold bangles were found in the bag. The men claimed they worked in a jewellery polishing unit but failed to produce necessary documents for the valuables, he said.</p><p>The team seized 1.95 kg of gold worth Rs 1.43 crore from the men, the official said, adding that the income tax department was informed for further probe.</p>.<p>SSTs have been deployed across Maharashtra for the November 20 Assembly elections. </p>