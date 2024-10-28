Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ex-minister Anees Ahmad joins VBA, to contest from Nagpur Central seat

Ahmad was inducted into the fold in the presence of party chief Prakash Ambedkar, and the VBA announced his candidature from the Nagpur Central constituency in the state polls.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:18 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 10:18 IST
