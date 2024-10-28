Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ex-minister Anees Ahmad joins VBA, to contest from Nagpur Central seat

<p>Mumbai: Former minister and Congress leader Anees Ahmad joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in Mumbai on Monday.</p>.<p>Ahmad was inducted into the fold in the presence of party chief Prakash Ambedkar, and the VBA announced his candidature from the Nagpur Central constituency in the state polls.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi to contest most of the seats .<p>"I represented the Nagpur Central assembly seat for 15 years. I noticed that the Congress sold some tickets in the Vidarbha region with almost no representation to communities such as Muslims, Telis and Dalits. I decided to leave Congress because it failed to undertake social engineering," Ahmad said.</p>.<p>Speaking on the occasion, Ambedkar said, "In the Vidarbha region, the Congress has given tickets mostly to Kunbis and ignored other communities." </p>