Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | MVA govt won't scrap Ladki Bahin scheme, toll waiver, says Aaditya Thackeray

The former Maharashtra minister alleged that in the guise of announcing several sops in the last few cabinets ahead of the polls, the government took decisions to benefit the Adani Group.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 11:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 11:14 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraAaditya ThackerayMVAMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us