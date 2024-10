Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Progressive parties send three-point message to MVA leadership

The three-point message is: the primary aim is to ensure the resounding defeat of the BJP-led Maha Yuti-NDA state government at all costs, and, to ensure this, the MVA-I.N.D.I.A. bloc must clearly declare and implement pro-people alternative policies in all spheres, besides, adopting an inclusive approach in seat-sharing with the progressive parties and give them their just share.