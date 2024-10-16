Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Thane collector promises corrective action as EC flags urban voter apathy in district

In Maharashtra, turnouts in 62 of 64 urban assembly constituencies were less than the state average in 2019, as was the case in Lok Sabha elections, the CEC said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 11:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 11:12 IST
India NewsThaneMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us