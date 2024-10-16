Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Thane collector promises corrective action as EC flags urban voter apathy in district

<p>Thane: Amid concerns by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/if-doda-poonch-reasi-rajouri-can-so-can-colaba-in-mumbai-ec-appeals-voters-to-break-trend-of-urban-apathy-3233426">urban apathy</a> in areas, including Maharashtra’s Thane, District Collector Ashok Shingare on Wednesday promised to take corrective measures.</p>.<p>Shingare said they have identified the factors behind the poor turnout in urban localities like Thane city in the district.</p>.<p>“We are really really concerned about urban apathy. We want to appeal to all voters in urban areas to come and vote. It is not a healthy trend which is reflected,” CEC Kumar said as he announced on Tuesday the poll schedules for Maharashtra and Jharkhand.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | With 75 seats, coastal belt crucial to tilting power scales in the state.<p>“Look at Gurgaon, look at Faridabad, recently, last election Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Bengaluru South, Gandhinagar, Colaba, Pune, Thane... all are much below state averages of each state,” he said.</p>.<p>In Maharashtra, turnouts in 62 of 64 urban assembly constituencies were less than the state average in 2019, as was the case in Lok Sabha elections, the CEC said.</p>.<p>Collector Shingare said the factors leading to the reduced voting have been identified and they would be addressed in the November 20 assembly polls.</p>.<p>“We are all set for the election and ready to face any challenge”, he said.</p>.<p>The district has 71,55,728 voters, including 33,41,070 women and 1,394 from the third gender.</p>.<p>It has 57,209 voters above the age of 85, while 1,65,597 are in the age group of 18-19.</p>.<p>A total of 6,894 polling booths will be set up in 2,268 locations, including 252 in slum colonies and 337 in housing society premises, for the convenience of voters, he said.</p>