Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Uddhav Thackeray promises to build 'temple of Shivaji Maharaj' in every district

The announcement also assumes significance in the wake of the Maratha reservation issue.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 16:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 16:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us