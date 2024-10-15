Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Justice will be delivered by voters for which Sena (UBT) waited: Aaditya Thackeray

<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said his party waited for justice and a change in the government in Maharashtra, which will now be delivered by voters.</p><p>Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, while the counting of votes will be done on November 23. The Election Commission of India (ECI) made the announcement on Tuesday.</p><p>"The moment that we all, as Maharashtra, has been waiting for is here: 20th November is poll day," Thackeray said in a post on X.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Will open files of all Maha Yuti ministers, leaders after MVA comes to power: Aaditya Thackeray.<p>The change the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wants to bring is to drive away the Eknath Shinde-BJP government that has looted Maharashtra over the past two years, he alleged.</p><p>"We waited for justice but now justice will be done by the electorate. Jai Maharashtra!" Thackeray added.</p><p>The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 following a rebellion by party leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs. Shinde then became the chief minister of the state with BJP's support.</p>.<p>Similarly, NCP leader Ajit Pawar revolted against his party leadership and joined the government in July last year.</p><p>The MVA comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) is aiming to pull down the Mahayuti government of Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP helmed by Ajit Pawar. </p>