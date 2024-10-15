Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Justice will be delivered by voters for which Sena (UBT) waited: Aaditya Thackeray

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 following a rebellion by party leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs. Shinde then became the chief minister of the state with BJP's support.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 12:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 12:43 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us