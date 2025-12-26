'Stop behaving like animals': Kailash Kher storms off Gwalior concert amid crowd chaos

<p>Singer Kailash Kher abruptly ended his recent concert in Gwalior on Thursday after the audience turned unruly and repeatedly jumped barricades, forcing him to leave the stage midway. This recent event was held to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.</p><p>What began as a celebratory evening quickly descended into chaos when sections of the crowd surged forward in an attempt to get closer to the stage. Despite repeated appeals, concertgoers continued to cross security barricades, putting the artist, his team, and the equipment at risk. The situation left Kher visibly frustrated.</p>.Four arrested for pre-Christmas vandalism in Assam school.<p>Several videos from the venue, now circulating on social media, capture the singer addressing the crowd sternly before exiting. “If anyone comes close to us or our equipment, we will stop the programme immediately. We appreciated you so much. However, at this moment, you are behaving like animals, stop behaving like animals,” Kher can be heard saying.</p><p>According to reports, the singer also requested senior police officials and security personnel to intervene and bring the situation under control. However, the security arrangements proved inadequate for the size and enthusiasm of the crowd. As the disorder escalated and safety concerns mounted, Kher and his team decided to discontinue the show and leave the venue.</p>