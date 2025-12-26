<p>Chikkaballapura (Karnataka): Four people died in a road accident near Ajjavara Gate here on Thursday night, police sources said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred when a bike carrying four people collided with a tipper, they said.</p>.Blackbuck poaching: Eshwar Khandre orders inquiry into ‘cover-up’ in Karnataka.<p>The victims, said to be labourers, were travelling from Chikkaballapur to Ajjavara on the two-wheeler.</p>.<p>Manoj, Narasimha Murthy, Arun and Nandish are deceased. </p>.<p>Police visited the spot and investigation is on. </p><p><em>(With Prajavani inputs)</em></p>