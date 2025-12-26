Menu
india
karnataka

Four killed in bike-tipper collision in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

The victims, said to be labourers, were travelling from Chikkaballapur to Ajjavara on the two-wheeler.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 05:16 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 05:16 IST
Karnataka NewsAccident

